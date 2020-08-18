112 Maharashtra police personnel test positive for Covid-19, two deaths recorded

At least 112 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus and two died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

The detection of new cases has taken the tally of infections in the state police force to 12,495, the official said.

At least 10,111 police personnel, including 1,000 officers, have recovered from the infection, while the toll in the department stood at 128, he said.

Currently, 2,256 policemen are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered over 2.30 lakh cases of violation of prohibitory orders ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March, the official said.

A total of 33,507 persons were arrested for these offences, he added.