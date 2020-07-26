1.14 cr people benefited from Maharashtra's meal scheme

1.14 crore people benefited from Maharashtra meal scheme 'Shiv Bhojan' since April

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 26 2020, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 22:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI

As many as 1.14 crore poor and needy persons have availed the Maharashtra government's Shiv bhojan meal scheme since April this year, said state Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday.

He said 24,20,827 people have availed the scheme, under which a thali is priced at Rs 5, at 873 centres in July.

The figures were 24,99,257 in April, 33,84,040 in May, 30,96,232 in June, he added.

Bhujbal said 37,03,793 lakh quintal food grains have been distributed this month through 52,435 PDS shops to 1.35 crore ration cardholders.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Chhagan Bhujbal
Food and Civil Supplies
PDS

What's Brewing

Restaurants reinvent themselves amid Covid-19

Restaurants reinvent themselves amid Covid-19

How Covid-19 molecules camouflage in host cell decoded

How Covid-19 molecules camouflage in host cell decoded

Luck? Genetics? Covid-19 outbreak spares Italian island

Luck? Genetics? Covid-19 outbreak spares Italian island

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

 