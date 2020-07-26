1.14 crore people benefited from Maharashtra meal scheme 'Shiv Bhojan' since April

As many as 1.14 crore poor and needy persons have availed the Maharashtra government's Shiv bhojan meal scheme since April this year, said state Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday.

He said 24,20,827 people have availed the scheme, under which a thali is priced at Rs 5, at 873 centres in July.

The figures were 24,99,257 in April, 33,84,040 in May, 30,96,232 in June, he added.

Bhujbal said 37,03,793 lakh quintal food grains have been distributed this month through 52,435 PDS shops to 1.35 crore ration cardholders.