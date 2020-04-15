116 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally jumps to 766; toll at 33

In the past 24 hours, Gujarat reported a record 116 coronavirus positive cases that spiked the total cases to 766, while it recorded five deaths in the same time period, taking the death toll to 33.

What is alarming for the government is that fact that the virus has been detected in remote Narmada district, the seat of world's tallest "Statue of Unity," where a 26-year-old factory worker, who returned from Surat, and a 60 years old destitute woman were found positive.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Narmada became the 23rd district, out of 33, in the state where the virus has been found. The district collector Manoj Kothari told DH, "The 26-year-old is from Gurudeshwar who returned from Surat around two weeks back where he worked as a factory worker. The other patient is a 60-year-old woman from Dediapada who is from a very poor family. She earns by collecting woods in the jungle. We are tracing her contact history." Besides Narmada, Kheda and Botad district also reported their first cases in the past 24 hours.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Meanwhile, health officers said that an 11 days old infant was also found positive in Rajkot last night who is said to be the youngest COVID-19 patient in the state. Earlier, a 14-month-old baby boy had been found infected in Jamnagar who succumbed to the virus. The source of infection is yet to be established. Previously, the infection was found in a slum dweller in Ahmedabad, a tea-seller in Panchmahal districts whose sources of infection couldn't be traced.

Of 766 cases recorded till Wednesday evening, only 33 cases were found to have travel history of abroad while in 34 had made the intrastate journey. The rest of the 693 cases have been categorised as "local transmission" by the state health department.