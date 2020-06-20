1,197 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 136 deaths

1,197 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 136 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 20 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 23:03 ist

 1,197 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total cases in the city to 65,265.

In grim news, the financial capital of the country also recorded 136 deaths due to the pandemic, which is the highest single-day figure, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

The death toll in the city thus rose to 3,559, it said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Out of 136 deaths, 75 deaths had occurred between June 16-19 and rest 61 before June 16, it said.

610 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 32,867.

Mumbai now has 28,839 active COVID-19 cases. 801 new suspected patients were admitted in the hospitals in the past 24 hours. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 