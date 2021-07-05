12 BJP MLAs suspended over ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly

12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly

Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lead the BJP walkout from the Assembly

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2021, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 15:54 ist
Ashsih Shelar (centre) is one of the 12 MLAs suspended from the Assembly. Credit: PTI File photo

Amid tense moments and pandemonium, 12 BJP MLAs were on Monday suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for using abusive language against the Presiding Officer.

Shiv Sena’s Bhaskar Jadhav, who is a member of the Speaker's panel, was in the Chair.

The BJP MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the year.

The MLAs who were suspended are Parag Alavani, Ram Satpute, Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Shirish Pimple, Jaykumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, and Kirtikumar Bagadia.

Some of those suspended are former ministers in the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Immediately after the suspension, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis staged a walkout.

“This is murder of democracy. This is ‘Mughlai-sarkar’,” Fadnavis said.

“This is a Talibani government,” added Shelar, a former minister.

"You have taken my wicket on a now ball.....I have been MCA president....I will bowl you out with leg spin and off spin....just watch and be cautious," Shelar said.

Maharashtra
BJP

