12 blackbucks die after getting trapped and jumping off from road bridge

In a shocking incident, 12 blackbucks died after getting trapped and jumping off from a road bridge on the Solapur-Pune-Mangalwedha National Highway on Saturday evening.

After the incident, the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) is planning to write to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

According to reports reaching here, the blackbucks fell to the ground from a height of around 30 to 35 feet along the Solapur-Mandrup bypass.

The incident took place when they were crossing the highway.

While 12 died while two injured blackbucks were rushed to a nearby hospital run by the MFD after local residents alerted them.

The videos and photos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem.

“The tragedy is that such deaths can be greatly reduced, but money tends to trump sensitivity and caring for the biosphere, including plants, animals and, often, human beings too,” veteran conservationist Bittu Sahgal, the Editor of Sanctuary Asia, said.