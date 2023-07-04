12 crushed to death after truck rams into hotel in Maharashtra

12 people were killed and several others injured after a container truck lost control and crashed into several vehicles before ramming into a dhaba along the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharasthra’s Dhule district on Tuesday.

The truck from Madhya Pradesh was entering the state when the accident took place around 10.30 am. The victims included those waiting for a bus at the stop as well.

According to the reports, the brakes of the truck failed resulting in the accident.

The container truck rammed into two motorcycles, a car and a truck before crashing into the dhaba.

VIDEO | At least 15 people reportedly killed in an accident involving a truck and several vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/49JmnBSUJs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

Kids injured

At least 25 to 30 others, including some children, were injured in the accident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while the medical expenses of the injured persons will be taken care of by the government.