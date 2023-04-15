12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway

At least 12 persons were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.

The private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the highway around 4.50 am, a senior police official said.

The accident occurred under the Khopoli police station limits.