12 dead after bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra

12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway

The accident occurred under the Khopoli police station limits

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 15 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 09:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 12 persons were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.

The private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the highway around 4.50 am, a senior police official said.

The accident occurred under the Khopoli police station limits.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Lookbook for summer

Lookbook for summer

 