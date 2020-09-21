12 killed, many feared trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

At least 12 persons died when part of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai in the wee hours of Mumbai.

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region have been receiving rainfall over the last few days.

The Jilani building located in the Patel compound collapsed at 3.45 in the morning.

The crash site is located in Narpoli in Dhamankar Naka of Bhiwandi area, nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai

At least 20 to 25 families occupied the building that was built more than 30 years ago.

Teams of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force are continuing with the rescue and relief operations. Teams of Thane police and Thane Municipal Corporation are also present.

More than 40 people have been pulled out of the debris, including a child and some senior citizens.

A dozen are still feared trapped in the rubbles and the operations are expected to continue overnight.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and state’s Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde visited the spot and oversaw the operations. “The government has decided to extend an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured,” he said.

The teams are taking help of a canine squad and high-tech cameras to search the victims. JCB machines too have been deployed. However, because of narrow lanes and bylanes, it appears to be a difficult task. Gas cutters were to cut off the iron mesh and take the concrete out – so that people could be rescued.

“The rescue and relief operations were being undertaken in full swing,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya said that the building was in the ist of 'dangerous buildings' and notice was issued by the civic body to vacate it.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of people in the building collapse. "The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts,” Kovind said.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” said Modi.