12 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 1,985

PTI, Nashik,
  • Jun 15 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 11:49 ist
The district has till now reported 121 deaths due to the disease, while 1,249 patients have recovered from the infection. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district has gone up to 1,985 as 12 more people have tested positive for the disease, the district administration said on Monday.

All the new patients are from Malegaon town, it said.

Their reports came out positive late Sunday night, the district administration said in a release.

Out of the total coronavirus cases so far, 887 have been reported from Malegaon, 673 from Nashik city and 353 from other parts of the district. Besides, 72 patients from outside the district are also undergoing treatment in hospitals here, it said.

The district has till now reported 121 deaths due to the disease, while 1,249 patients have recovered from the infection.

So far, 15,139 samples from the district have been tested, the authorities said.

