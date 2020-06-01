12 test COVID-19 +ve in Maha's Amravati, tally at 230

12 test COVID-19 +ve in Maha's Amravati, tally at 230

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 21:16 ist

 The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 230 on Monday after 12 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, including ten from the city's containment zones, an official said.

The two other cases were from Shikshak Colony and Kakda village, both new areas on the COVID-19 map here, he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

"Of the 12 cases, three were from local hotspot Masanganj, which now has 35 cases, the highest for a single area in the district," the official informed.

The number of active cases in Amravati stands at 87. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
amravati
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 