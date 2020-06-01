12 test COVID-19 +ve in Maha's Amravati, tally at 230

The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 230 on Monday after 12 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, including ten from the city's containment zones, an official said.

The two other cases were from Shikshak Colony and Kakda village, both new areas on the COVID-19 map here, he added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Of the 12 cases, three were from local hotspot Masanganj, which now has 35 cases, the highest for a single area in the district," the official informed.

The number of active cases in Amravati stands at 87.