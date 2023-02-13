12-year-old boy killed in fire at shanties in Mumbai's Malad

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a major fire broke out in several hutments in Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.
The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am and was "confined to 50 to 100 hutments," the official said.
It was a 'level-two' (major) fire, he said.
After the incident, the boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.
Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said. Two hose lines were also in operation and the blaze was brought under control, the official said, adding that cooling operation was on.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US
Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today
‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’
All you need to know about AI in investing
DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs