12-year-old boy killed in fire at shanties in Mumbai's Malad

 Fire tenders are present at the spot

  Feb 13 2023, 13:22 ist
  updated: Feb 13 2023, 13:32 ist
A 12-year-old boy was killed after a major fire broke out in several hutments in Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am and was "confined to 50 to 100 hutments," the official said.

It was a 'level-two' (major) fire, he said.

After the incident, the boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said. Two hose lines were also in operation and the blaze was brought under control, the official said, adding that cooling operation was on.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

