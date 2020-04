The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,455 after 121 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 92 were reported from Mumbai, 13 from Navi Mumbaai, 10 from Thane city, five from Vasai-Virar (in Palghar district) and one from Raigad, he said.

Maharashtra has so far reported 160 deaths due to coronavirus.