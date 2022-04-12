13 arrested in Goa in connection with Ram Navami procession related violence

Police in Goa arrested 13 persons in connection with commotion in the port town of Vasco in South Goa between two religious groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

One person received minor injuries during the fracas, even as a deputy Superintendent of Police and a police inspector in-charge of the local police station were suspended subsequently.

"Thirteen persons were arrested in connection with the incident on the basis of CCTV evidence," a police official said.

Two formal complaints registered by members of both religious groups have been filed at the Vasco police station, related to intimidation and assault.

The situation in the Baina area of Vasco has been tense after commotion and minor incidents of violence between two religious groups on Sunday. One group has alleged that stones were pelted on them while a two-wheeler procession was passing near a place of worship.

In the chaos that ensued, persons who were part of the procession entered the place of worship, where the stones had been allegedly pelted to beat up a person, which further incensed the other group.

Police rushed to the site to contain the situation late on Sunday, though Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Shaikh and Vasco police station in-charge Nitin Halarnkar were transferred hours after the incident.

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Tanavade has said that proper action will be taken against the culprits.

"No one should take law into their hands. Whatever is the case, law stands by itself, therefore no one should take law in their hands. The CM has already given instructions regarding it and proper action will be taken against the culprits," Tanavade told media persons at the chief minister's official residence in Panaji.

