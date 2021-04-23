13 dead in fire at Covid hospital ICU in Maharashtra's Virar

Maharashtra's worries compounded further on Friday after at least 13 patients died in a fire at a Covid-19 Center in Vasai Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The fire broke out at 03:13 am at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Tirupati Nagar off the Banjara Hotel. The fire was extinguished around 5.50 am. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) were involved in the fire-fighting operations. Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.

“I am reaching the spot,” said Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, who is Palghar's guardian Minister. Bhuse confirmed 13 deaths.

Local MLAs – Hitendra Thakur (Vasai) and his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) are reviewing the relief operations.

More details awaited.