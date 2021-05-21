13 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli

At least thirteen outlawed Maoists were killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.
The encounter is underway at the Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli tehsil of Gadchiroli district, nearly 1,000 kms from Mumbai.
According to reports, 13 Maoists have died, however, casualties could be much higher.
The C-60 commando unit of the Anti-Naxal Operations are involved in the gunfight with the outlaws.
Deputy Inspector General of Naxal Range Sandip Patil and Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal are overseeing the operations.
