134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 1,895

Maha sees 134 new COVID-19 cases; State tally at 1,895

PTI
  • Apr 12 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 14:24 ist
A medic takes samples for a swab test at Kurla area, identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 1,895, said a state health official.

Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district.

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad

