Maharashtra recorded 13,702 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 14,43,409, the health Department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 38,084 with 326 fatalities, it said.

A total of 15,048 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count in the state to 11,49,603, the department said in a statement.

So far, 71,11,204 people have been tested across the state, where the number of active cases is 2,55,281 at present, it said.