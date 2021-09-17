14 injured as under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

At least 14 persons were injured after an under-construction flyover collapsed in the Bandra suburbs of Mumbai on Friday morning.

The flyover was being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), according to police and civic officials.

The incident took place around 6.15 am off the MTNL Junction near Trade Junction in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The 14 persons were shifted to the VJ Desai Hospital.

Their condition has been described as stable.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: