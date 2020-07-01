14 new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi, tally at 2,282

Coronavirus cases in Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 2,282 on Wednesday with 14 new patients coming to light, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The civic body, however, did not disclose the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the area which is known as Asia's largest slum.

The BMC had not given any information about deaths in Dharavi in the last few days too. As of Sunday, the area's death toll due to the pandemic was 82.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the area is 535 as 1,618 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the BMC official said.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

In nearby Dadar and Mahim areas, which also fall in G-north ward, the same as Dharavi, 21 and 19 new coronavirus cases were found on Wednesday.