14 persons booked for fleeing COVID-19 containment zone in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad ,
  • May 14 2020, 19:18 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 19:18 ist

An offence was registered against 14 persons for allegedly escaping from a COVID-19 containment zone in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, when 16 residents of Pundalik Nagar escaped from the area, which has been declared a containment zone, investigating officer Vishnu Munde said.

Police teams deployed in the area were alerted about the escapees, including two children, and a hunt was launched to trace them, the official said.

The escapees were finally traced to Tirthpuri village in neighbouring Jalna district, where they will remain under quarantine for 14 days, following which further action will be taken against them, assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Sonawane of Pundalik Nagar police station said.

A case was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, he added.

COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Maharashtra

