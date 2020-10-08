14,578 new coronavirus cases, 355 deaths in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Wednesday rose to 14,80,489 with 14,578 fresh cases coming to light, a state health official said.

With 355 new fatalities being reported, the death toll in the state reached 39,072, he said.

But on the other hand, 16,715 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 11,96,441.

There are 2,44,527 active cases in the state now.

Mumbai city reported 2,848 new cases which pushed its overall case count to 2,19,961, while death toll in the city rose to 9,248 with 46 new fatalities.

Pune city added 966 cases, which took its case tally to 1,62,096, while 13 deaths took toll to 3,662.

The state has so far conducted 73,24,188 coronavirus tests.

Out of 355 deaths reported on Wednesday, 211 deaths took place in the last 48 hours while 48 took place in the last one week. Remaining 96 deaths had taken place even before that, but were recorded only on Wednesday.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,401 new cases, raising the total count of the region to 5,11,524.

A total of 16,559 people have died so far in the region, the official added.

The total number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,88,022 and deaths at 8,476, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,98,836 and death toll at 3,874, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 99,656 cases and 3,114 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 55,511 and death count at 1,425.

Latur division has reported 60,934 cases until now and 1,701 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 45,642 cases while 1,038 people have succumbed to the infection in the region until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,18,668 infections and 2,735 fatalities so far.

1,696 COVID-19 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra so far while 150 such patients have died.

A total of 22,48,741 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 25,655 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 14,80,489, New cases: 14,578, Death toll: 39,072, Discharged: 11,96,441, Active cases: 2,44,527, People tested so far: 73,24,188.