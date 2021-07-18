15 dead as heavy rains pummel Mumbai; local train services suspended

15 dead as heavy rains lash Mumbai; train services hit

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2021, 06:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 09:13 ist

At least 15 people died in house collapses as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. 

As many as 12 people died after a retaining wall collapsed after a tree fell at Vashi Naka in the Mahul area of Mumbai.

In another incident, three persons died four to five houses caved in at Suryanagar in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai.

At last half a dozen injured persons from both incidents are undergoing treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

Overnight, 150 to 200 mm rainfall were reported on an average, according to data collated from IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre and local bodies including BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates 

Road traffic was affected in the Mumbai metropolitan region comprising the commercial capital and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

The train services of Western Railway were affected because of waterlogging over tracks between Nalasopara and Virar.

The Central Railway services were affected Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Parel, Chunabhatti and Tilaknagar.

The Maharashtra government, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the North Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad are on alert.

The Disaster Management Unit is also on the job.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, said the situation is being monitored.

"As of 3 am, rainfall measured by IMD. Some places have crossed 200 mm now.  Mumbai has faced an extremely intense system of precipitation accompanied by thundering. The BMC pumps are operational and officers are on ground," Thackeray said.

KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate & Research Services, Pune, said: "Extremely Heavy rainfall realized so far and severe floodings observed due to very very intense spell in a very short time."

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai during the day.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Rainfall

