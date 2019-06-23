15 die, 50 injured in Barmer after a tent collapses

As many as 15 persons were killed and 50 were injured after a tent collapsed at Jasol village in Barmer district of Rajasthan due to heavy rain and dust storm on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4 pm in Jasol village, where more than a thousand people were attending a religious program, Ram Katha (recital of Lord Ram's life and sayings), organised under the tents. The injured have been admitted to Nahata government hospital in Barmer. Some were also referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

The tent was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, informed Additional Superintendent of Police for Barmer, Khinv Singh.

Murlidhar Maharaj, a Kathavachak from Jodhpur appealed to thousands of devotees of Lord Ram who were listening to him under the tent. A video that has surfaced on social media shows Kathavachak, the narrator abruptly cutting short his narration of Ram Katha to alert the listeners, "Hawa tez hai, katha ko rokna padega, panadal udd raha hai, isko khali kardejiye, bahar nikaliye sabhi" (The wind is strong, the story has to be stopped, everyone quickly vacate the premises as the tent is about to collapse)".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said that the local administration is providing relief and rescue operations. He tweeted, "Concerned officials have been directed to investigate the incident, ensure prompt treatment for the injured and provide every possible relief to those affected and their relatives."

Local MP and Union minister Kailash Choudhry has cancelled all programs and rushed to Jasol village in Barmer to take the stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about Barmer tent collapse: "Collapse of a Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery."