15 migrant workers killed after being run over by truck in Gujarat

15 migrant labourers, including three children sleeping on a pavement were run over by a truck late on Monday night in Gujarat. Police said that 13 labourers died on the spot while two others succumbed in the hospital.

The accident took place near Kosamba in the Surat district. Police said that five families, hailing from Banswada in Rajasthan, were sleeping on the pavement when the dumper truck ran over them. Police said that four injured labourers have been shifted to the hospital.

Surat District Superintendent of Police Usha Rada told DH, "The driver of the truck is in our custody. He told us that the accident happened after he lost balance as his truck collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on the pavement."

She added that the driver had ducked the tractor, but his dumper collided with the sugarcane which pierced the windshield and blocked his view resulting in the accident in which 15 persons were killed while four others, who were injured, are stable in the hospital.

Hours after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of labourers. He wrote, "The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

He also announced, "Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. "

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat.

"Deeply saddened to know many labourers from Banswara, Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near a road in Surat. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.