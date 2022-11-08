15 species of mangroves found in major creeks, estuaries of Raigad

Fifteen species of mangroves have been recorded in the major creeks and estuaries of Raigad district.

The Mangrove Foundation of the Maharashtra Forest Department had sanctioned a research project to the Tuljaram Chaturchand College in Baramati in Pune district regarding survey of the major creeks/estuaries in the Raigad district for understanding the occurrence and distribution of various mangrove species in the region.

The creeks/estuaries surveyed were Uran creek, Karanja creek, Dharamtar creek, Alibaug creek, Rajapuri creek, Diveagar creek, Kundalika estuary and Savitri estuary.

Sourabh Chandankar, Ganesh Pawar and Dr Ajit Telave from T C College led the survey.

“During the surveys, 15 species of mangroves were recorded from the region. Researchers from TC College began the work in mid-2020 but due to delays associated with Covid lockdowns, the project was finally completed in May 2022,” according to a press statement.

The common species recorded during the surveys were Avicennia marina, Aegiceras corniculatum and Sonneratia apetala. Other important mangrove species which are relatively rare such as Bruguiera cylindrica, Bruguiera gymnorrhiza, Xylocarpus granatum and Cynometra iripa were also recorded in some areas.

Having 11 species of mangroves, it was observed that Revdanda and Agardanda were the sites with maximum mangrove species diversity, followed by Kurul, Bhalgaon and Vashi - Haveli (10 mangrove species).

Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell said that, "Through the study, some areas with high mangrove diversity and having rare species of mangroves have been identified. Also, the report has highlighted some anthropogenic pressures on some of the mangrove areas which we will look into. The study also identified probable mangrove plantation sites which will be verified and evaluated by the MFD.”