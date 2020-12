At least 16 people were injured following an incident of fire in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a cylinder blast, however, more details are awaited. It was reported from the second floor of the four-storeyed Sarabhai Building at Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug.

Twelve of those injured have been sent to KEM Hospital while four others have been rushed to Global Hospital.