16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male "friends" in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the help oftheir three friends, kidnapped the girls and confined them after committing the crime.

All the five accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

As per a complaint filed by one of the girls, their two male friends took both of them to a secluded place on Tuesday evening.

"While the complainant was raped by one of the two accused, the other, aged 14, was molested by the second accused.

"The duo then kidnapped both the girls with the help of three more friends and confined them till early next morning," said an officer from the Nigdi police station.

After arrest, all five were produced before a a local court, he said.

While the two main accused were remanded to police custody for seven days by the court, their friends were sent to jail under judicial custody, the officer said.