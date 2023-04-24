17 cops injured as their vehicle overturns in Maharashtra

17 cops injured as vehicle overturns in Maharashtra

The accident took place at around 9.30 am near Kasheli village under Nate police station limits, an official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2023, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 14:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 17 police personnel were injured when a van carrying them for security deployment overturned in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Monday, an official said.

The accident took place at around 9.30 am near Kasheli village under Nate police station limits, he said. The vehicle overturned while it was ferrying police personnel towards Rajapur for bandobast duty for a survey of the proposed Barsu refinery project, the official said.

Seventeen police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a civil hospital in Ratnagiri where they were undergoing treatment, he said. A soil survey for the Barsu refinery project is scheduled to be held from Monday in Ratnagiri. Some locals opposing the project have gathered in the area where the survey is to be conducted, he said.

