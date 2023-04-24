17 cops injured as their vehicle overturns in Maharashtra

At least 17 police personnel were injured when a van carrying them for security deployment overturned in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Monday, an official said.
The accident took place at around 9.30 am near Kasheli village under Nate police station limits, he said. The vehicle overturned while it was ferrying police personnel towards Rajapur for bandobast duty for a survey of the proposed Barsu refinery project, the official said.
Seventeen police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a civil hospital in Ratnagiri where they were undergoing treatment, he said. A soil survey for the Barsu refinery project is scheduled to be held from Monday in Ratnagiri. Some locals opposing the project have gathered in the area where the survey is to be conducted, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base
Actor Vijay’s political entry will not be a cakewalk
China to send probe to near-Earth asteroid around 2025
Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday
NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space
Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match
Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels
An emotion called Tendulkar