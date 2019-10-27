17 fishermen rescued by Indian Navy off Mumbai's shore

Indian Navy frigate INS Teg proved to be a saviour for 17 fishermen who were stranded on a fishing boat, Vaishno Devi Mata, off Mumbai Offshore Area on Saturday.

The fishing boat had developed engine failure and had begun flooding in very heavy seas amid wind speeds of about 45 knots. It tethered itself to a disused ONGC platform in the vicinity.

ONGC personnel on the platform attempted to pass additional ropes and extract personnel but could only get one fisherman to safety on the platform before the rope parted.

Shipping Corporation of India ship Urja, which was in the vicinity, then attempted to tow the fishing boat to safety but found it increasingly difficult in the severe weather conditions.

INS Teg, a frigate of the Western fleet, returning from its deployment in the Arabian Sea, was immediately diverted to the area to provide support and undertake rescue operations.

INS Teg made multiple approaches to the fishing boat and was able to rescue all 17 fishermen onboard and get them to safety. Minutes after all fishermen were onboard INS Teg, the fishing boat sank.

All rescued personnel are in good health and did not suffer any major injuries during the rescue and are currently returning to Mumbai onboard the Indian Naval warship.