17 volunteers given Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Pune

17 volunteers given Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Pune

India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 06 2020, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 17:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A total of 17 volunteers have been administered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Pune hospital as part of the human clinical trials, doctors said on Sunday.

Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

"Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of human trials," Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital here, said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The inoculation process began on Thursday, he added.

"All the volunteers, who were administered the vaccine, will be under observation for the next few days," Dr Raut added.

The selection of the volunteers was done as per the laid-down norms as they need to be healthy, doctors said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V
Pune

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as widespread: Report

Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as widespread: Report

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 