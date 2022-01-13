174 healthcare workers died of Covid-19 in Gujarat

While the novel coronavirus cases are surging rapidly again in what is said to be the third wave, Gujarat has recorded deaths of 174 health workers, also called "corona warriors', between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021. The government has claimed that it distributed Rs 87 crore as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The Gujarat government revealed these figures to an RTI application filed by DH. However, the government hasn't yet responded to a query on the number of people who died due to the virus infection triggered by comorbidity or prior illness. After the first wave, the state government stopped releasing the number of such cases.

The health and family welfare department forwarded the RTI query to Medical Education Research (Health Services), Gandhinagar which said that its epidemic department didn't have the figures. The department also said it didn't have figures with regard to the number of death registrations from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021.

The RTI response said that out of a total of 10,081 Covid-19 deaths as on August 31, 2021, 6,506 were males while remaining 3,575 were females. The death toll has increased to 10,142 as of Thursday. Multiple reports have claimed underreporting of Covid-19 related deaths. A recent research paper, published in the international journal, Science, has claimed that all-cause deaths during April-May 2021 was a whopping 230% higher in the state compared to 2018-2019.

The paper estimated that Gujarat registered nearly 39,000 average deaths per month during April-May 2021 compared to a mere 17,000 deaths per month in 2018-2019. The research, carried out by 11 researchers from India, Canada and the US, also found that at all-India level 120% more deaths were found, from 3.75 lakh to 4.5 lakh, during the April-May 2021. The state government has been denying any underreporting of Covid-19 related deaths.

Active cases go past 50,000

Meanwhile, the state recorded 11,176 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 50,612. On January 1, the state had reported 1,069 cases and the number of active cases was 3,927. The death toll also increased to 10, 142 with the state reporting five fresh deaths. Since January 1, the state has added 23 deaths. The recovery rate has also gone down to 93.23 percent compared to 98.31 percent on January 1.

Claiming that the state government is prepared to tackle the rising number of patients, state health minister, Hrushikesh Patel, said that "by and large 2.5% of total positive cases require hospitalization and about 39% oxygen support." He said, addressing a press conference, out of 50,612 active cases, 81% patients are in municipal corporations, such as Ahmedabad, Vadorara, Surat, among others. "We have formed 1,200 teams for door to door surveillance in cities to check the virus spread and act accordingly."

