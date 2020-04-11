187 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count 1,761; 17 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 1,761 on Saturday with 187 new patients being detected.

A state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai.

With this the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 127.

Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune.

Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease.

Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.

As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far.

As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

At present 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine