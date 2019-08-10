19 killed in Gujarat as incessant rains lash state

At least 19 persons are reported to have been killed in the last 24 hours due to incessant rain that has lashed most of the parts of Gujarat.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar on Saturday after reviewing the situation arising due to heavy rains recorded in the last 24 hours.

He said that nearly 60% of water reservoirs have been filled to its capacity while the state has received nearly 80% monsoon rains this season by Saturday evening. Rupani said that 17 dams are overflowing.

The chief minister said that eight people were killed in Ahmedabad and Nadiad while three persons died in different places in the state due to rain-related incidents.

According to fire officers, four persons died in Ahmedabad's Bopal area in a wall collapse and while in Nadiad killed four persons after a building collapsed reportedly due to heavy rains.

Later in the day, eight labourers were killed after a compound wall, adjacent to a private party plot, collapsed on Kandla bypass road in Morbi town. Police officers who rushed to the spot said that four others sustained inquires.

According to Rupani, nearly 6,000 people have been shifted from low line areas to safe places in view of flood-like situation. He said that most of the rivers are flowing over the danger mark and local administrations have been alerted to remain vigilant.