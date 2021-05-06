2 arrested with 7 kg Natural Uranium worth Rs 21.30 crore

In a development that rattled India’s security and nuclear establishment, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police arrested two persons and seized over 7 kgs of Natural Uranium from them.

The investigations are being carried out by the Nagpada Unit of the ATS.

The accused were identified as Jigar Jayesh Pandya (27) and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary (31).

A total of 7 kgs and 100 gms of Natural Uranium was seized, ATS officials said, adding that it is valued at Rs 21.30 crore.

On 2 February, the ATS received information that Pandya, a resident of Thane district, was going to sell pieces of Uranium. A trap was laid and he was apprehended.

After his interrogation, it was revealed that he got it from Abu Tahir, a resident of Mankhurd in Mumbai who was into scrap business in Kurla area.

The Uranium was seized and sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Trombay in Mumbai.

“A report was received (from BARC) that the substance is Natural Uranium. It's a highly radioactive and a danger to human life,” the ATS said in a statement

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Atomic Energy Act and further investigations were in progress.