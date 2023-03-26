Ayurveda centre charges couple Rs 15L to treat cancer

2 booked in Thane for cheating couple Rs 15 lakh for cancer treatment in Ayurveda centre

No one has been arrested in the case and probe was underway into the allegations, police said

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 26 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 13:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A railway staffer has filed a cheating complaint with Thane police against an Ayurveda treatment centre, an official said on Sunday. The railway painter said the centre cheated him of Rs 15.22 lakh promising treatment for his wife who suffers from cancer, the Naupada police station official said.

"He has alleged there was no improvement in the condition of his wife since the treatment started on February last year. Moreover, after some time the personnel at the centre started evading him.

Two persons from the Ayurveda centre were booked on Saturday for cheating and other offences," he said. No one has been arrested in the case and probe was underway into the allegations, he added.

Maharashtra
Thane
India News
Ayurveda

