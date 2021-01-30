2 boys charred to death as bike catches fire

2 boys charred to death as bike catches fire in accident

Residents of Talani village, Sarthak was a Class 10 student and Nivrutti was studying in Class 8, an official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 30 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 16:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenaged boys were charred to death when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with a speeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaon police station, when a motorcycle ridden by Sarthak Vaidya (17) and Nivrutti Salav (15) collided with a pick-up vehicle on Friday evening, an official said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the pick-up vehicle pushed the bike along for around 20 to 30 metre, and the resultant friction on the road, triggered a blast in the petrol tank of the two-wheeler, he said.

The duo was engulfed in flames and died on the spot, the official said.

Residents of Talani village, Sarthak was a Class 10 student and Nivrutti was studying in Class 8, he said.

Locals who witnessed the fire tried to douse the flames with the help of water, but the boys could not be saved, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Aasegaon police station against the driver of the pick-up vehicle and further probe is underway, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bike accident
Fire
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 