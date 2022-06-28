2 dead, dozen injured as building collapses in Mumbai

2 dead, dozen injured as building collapses in Mumbai

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 12:18 ist
Rescue operation underway after the four-storey building collapsed at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Two persons died while a dozen were injured after a four-storeyed house collapsed in Naik Nagar near the State Transport bus depot in Kurla East area of Mumbai as rains continued in the coastal Konkan belt.

The entire building, a ground-plus-three floor structure, caved in around midnight, according to the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force, BMC, and Mumbai Fire Brigade are at the site conducting rescue and relief operations.

Around a dozen people who were rescued were taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion.

While two persons taken to Rajawadi Hospital were declared dead on arrival, two are still undergoing treatment of which one person is admitted to Sion hospital.

Nine of those rescued were treated and discharged, according to the Disaster Management Unit of BMC.

At least a dozen are feared trapped in the debris when reports last came in.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, visited the site to oversee the rescue operations.

“In is an unfortunate building collapse at Kurla. I visited the spot at 2 am. Thirteen people have been rescued and 15 are reportedly still feared to be trapped. I hope and pray for the well being of all,” said Aaditya.

“We are reviewing the notices issued by BMC to the dilapidated buildings to look into evacuation and demolition of such structures, ensuring the safety of the residents.It is my earnest request to Mumbaikars residing in dilapidated accommodations to please take the notice from BMC and other authorities seriously and vacate the premises at the earliest. It can be of great help during such unfortunate circumstances,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Building Collapse
Kurla
India News
BMC

What's Brewing

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

 