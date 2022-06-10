2 girls rescued from flesh trade in Maharashtra

2 girls rescued from flesh trade in Maharashtra, their aunt among two women held

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were pushing minor girls into sex trade, the police laid a trap on Wednesday at a roadside eatery in Kashimira

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 10 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have rescued two teenage girls, who were allegedly forced into flesh trade, from Kashimira area of Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, and arrested two women in this connection, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, a release said.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were pushing minor girls into sex trade, the police laid a trap on Wednesday at a roadside eatery in Kashimira.

After sending a fake customer, the police team arrested the two women. They were striking a deal for Rs 2 lakh, it said. One of the arrested women is an aunt of the girls.

The police rescued two teenage girls, they said. The police have now launched a search for a man, who was also part of the group. An offence has been registered in this connection. 

Maharashtra
India News
flesh trade

