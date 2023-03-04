2 kill man for trying to break fight in Mumbai; arrested

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men when he asked them not to fight with each other in suburban Sion in Mumbai on Saturday, police said.
The accused duo had also taken offence to a colleague of the victim smiling at them while they were exchanging blows over a petty issue in a bylane in Punjabi Colony locality in the morning, an official said.
The duo was arrested on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he said. The incident occurred in the morning when the victim and his friend were passing through the bylane.
The official said the victim asked the duo not to fight, which enraged them, following which one of them attacked the victim with a sharp weapon.
The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a private hospital with the help of police where he was declared dead, he said. Further investigation is underway, the official added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN
Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study
Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision
Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained
Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years
Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession
Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters
Sounds of migration and a desire to live
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands