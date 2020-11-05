2 killed in Maharashtra chemical factory explosion

2 killed, 6 injured in Maharashtra chemical factory explosion

Firefighting was on till early morning

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 05 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 10:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two persons were killed and six others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The explosion took place around 2.30 am in the factory at Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area of Khopoli town, located about 70 km from Mumbai, following which a fire broke out in the premises, he said.

Two persons including a woman died and six others were injured, the official from Khopoli police station said.

The fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations, he said.

The injured were taken to a civic-run hospital in Khopoli, the official said.

Firefighting was on till early morning, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Explosion

What's Brewing

Will handshakes become history?

Will handshakes become history?

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

How astronauts vote from space

How astronauts vote from space

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

 