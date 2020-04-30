2 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases in Rajasthan

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 57 in Rajasthan on Thursday with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed to 2,524 after 86 people tested positive, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said the two deaths occurred in Jaipur, which accounted for 32 of the total 57 fatalities in the state.

As many as 86 new cases, including 59 in Jodhpur and 14 in Jaipur, have been reported. Four infections were detected in Ajmer, three in Chittorgarh, two in Tonk and a case each in Alwar, Baran, Dholpur and Kota districts, the Health Department official said.

The state now has 2,524 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), out of which 592 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,662 active cases, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 892 infections, followed by 472 in Jodhpur.

The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.