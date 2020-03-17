Maha: 2 test positive for COVID-19; total count at 41

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra; total count of state at 41

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 17 2020, 20:35pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 20:35pm ist
Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 17, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two persons, one in Mumbai and another in Pune, tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 41, officials said.

The number of Covid-19 patients includes a 63-year-old man who died in Mumbai earlier in the day, becoming the first casualty of the disease in the state.

Follow updates of coronavirus cases in India here

A 49-year-old man who had returned from the United States on March 7 tested positive on Tuesday. In Pune, a 26- year-old man who had returned from the US on March 14 tested positive, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Pune
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 