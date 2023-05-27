2 tremors felt in Maharashtra’s Palghar

2 tremors felt in Maharashtra’s Palghar; no reports of damage

There have not been any reports of damage yet

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 19:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two tremors were felt at Talasari town in Palghar district nearly 130  to 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai on Saturday evening. 

The National Center for Seismology and Palghar district collector’s office confirmed the tremors.

The two tremors were reported at 1715 hrs and 1728 hrs - and were measured at 3.3 and 3.5 Richter scale, respectively. 

There have not been any reports of damage yet. 

Talasari town is located along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Palghar
Earthquake
Maharahstra
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

 