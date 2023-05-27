2 tremors felt in Maharashtra’s Palghar; no reports of damage

Two tremors were felt at Talasari town in Palghar district nearly 130 to 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The National Center for Seismology and Palghar district collector’s office confirmed the tremors.

The two tremors were reported at 1715 hrs and 1728 hrs - and were measured at 3.3 and 3.5 Richter scale, respectively.

There have not been any reports of damage yet.

Talasari town is located along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.