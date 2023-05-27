2 tremors felt in Maharashtra’s Palghar; no reports of damage

Two tremors were felt at Talasari town in Palghar district nearly 130 to 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai on Saturday evening.
The National Center for Seismology and Palghar district collector’s office confirmed the tremors.
The two tremors were reported at 1715 hrs and 1728 hrs - and were measured at 3.3 and 3.5 Richter scale, respectively.
There have not been any reports of damage yet.
Talasari town is located along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger
Cycling on the road to nostalgia
Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass