2 tremors hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath, locals run out of homes; no casualty

Two successive tremors of 4 and 3.2 magnitude jolted a village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Monday morning, officials said.
Residents of the Talala village, located 25 km from the district headquarters Veraval, woke up from sleep and ran out of their homes after experiencing the tremors, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, according to the district administration.
The first tremor of 4.0 magnitude was recorded at 6.58 am, with its epicentre 13 km north-northeast of the Talala village, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. Another tremor of 3.2 intensity, the epicentre of which was nine km north-northeast of Talala, was recorded at 7.04 am, the ISR in a statement.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can certain foods really stave off dementia?
A streetside ode to Bollywood stars of Jewish descent
Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle
Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law
Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel
How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive