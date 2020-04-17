20 areas in Palghar district declared coronavirus hotspots

As many as 20 localities in Palghar district of Maharashtra were on Thursday declared as coronavirus hotspots and sealed to stem the spread of the viral disease.

Collector Kailas Shinde has declared 20 places in the district as coronavirus hotspots and imposed sweeping curbs to contain the infection.

In an order issued late in the evening, he said entry and exit of citizens and vehicles in these areas have been banned, except for those classified as emergency and essential services.

He said violation of the order will invite legal action.

An official release by the district administration on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 75 from 55 on Wednesday.

The district, located adjoining Mumbai, has also registered five deaths so far, it added.