20 areas in Palghar declared coronavirus hotspots

20 areas in Palghar district declared coronavirus hotspots

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Apr 17 2020, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 00:27 ist
A worker sprays disinfectant outside a sanitizer cabin to curb the spread of coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Palghar, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

As many as 20 localities in Palghar district of Maharashtra were on Thursday declared as coronavirus hotspots and sealed to stem the spread of the viral disease.

Collector Kailas Shinde has declared 20 places in the district as coronavirus hotspots and imposed sweeping curbs to contain the infection.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In an order issued late in the evening, he said entry and exit of citizens and vehicles in these areas have been banned, except for those classified as emergency and essential services.

He said violation of the order will invite legal action.

An official release by the district administration on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 75 from 55 on Wednesday.

The district, located adjoining Mumbai, has also registered five deaths so far, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Palghar
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 