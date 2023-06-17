20-year-old kills friend for abusing dead parents; held

20-year-old held for killing friend, dumping body in river in Maharashtra

The body of a man tied with a huge stone was found in a river in their jurisdiction on June 11.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 17 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 15:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly murdering his friend and dumping the body in a river, an official said on Saturday.

The suspect has claimed that he killed the victim as the latter often passed abusive remarks on his dead parents, the official said.

According to Prasad Pandhre, senior inspector of the Murbad police station, the body of a man tied with a huge stone was found in a river in their jurisdiction on June 11.

As they began a probe, the Murbad police received a complaint about a missing man named Hemant, alias Kiran Nandu Kadav (24) of Dhanivali in the area. The official said the body recovered from the river turned out to be Kadav’s.

Working on intelligence and technical inputs, police zeroed in on Kadav’s friend Radheshyam Mohilal Singh.

Police learnt that Singh had lost his parents when he was young. He and Kadav became friends six months ago and would drink together at times. However, Kadav would pass abusive remarks on Singh’s parents, the official said quoting the suspect.

Tired of his friend’s snide remarks, Singh hit Kadav with a stone and strangulated him to death before dumping the body in a river, the official added.

Maharashtra
Crime
murder

