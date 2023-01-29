200-plus students attended PSF-TISS screening of BBC documentary

A day after students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences at Deonar in Mumbai viewed the controversial BBC documentary - India: The Modi Question on their personal gadgets - the students body thanked all the attendees and condemned the BJP for attempting to disrupt the screening.

The Progressive Students Forum of TISS, which is one of the student associations of TISS, issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram, giving their side.

“Even as BJP goons threatened to violate the peace and tranquility of the institute, we gathered, protested, and in doing so, defended our right to free speech. We thank and salute all student organisations, the student union, and all other sections of TISS, for their active cooperation and support,” the statement reads.

The PSF-TISS said that despite BJP's “attack and maligning campaign” upon TISS and the institute administration refusing any form of cooperation, close to 200+ students turned up in solidarity to our cause.

“There were 10 laptops streaming the documentary parallelly from various places of the campus. Groups of students were also streaming the documentary on their personal mobile phones. Collectively the students of TISS upheld our institution's culture of debate, discussion and, most importantly, dissent,” it said.

It may be mentioned that when the permission to see the banned BBC documentary was denied, the students saw it on their laptops and mobile phones.