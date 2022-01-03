2,000 passengers stuck on Goa-bound cruise after crew tests Covid positive: Report

Over 2,000 passengers of a Mumbai-Goa cruise liner were stuck on the vessel on Sunday after authorities in Goa denied them permission to disembark following a Covid-19 positive test of a crew member.

All passengers aboard the Cordelia Cruises Express were tested for the virus on Sunday night with some testing positive for the fatal disease, The Times of India reported.

"After testing passengers for Covid-19, some tested positive.. We have not allowed them to dock the ship. They have a tie-up with a private hospital for Covid testing, and we have told them to test all passengers before they leave the ship," Vishwajit Rane, Goa health minister told the publication.

Also Read: Post festive season, Goa's Covid positivity rate touches 10.7% on Sunday

The Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and health officials, however, said that apart from a crew member, none of the passengers tested positive, in rapid antigen tests.

RT-PCR tests began at 9:30 pm and went on till 11:30 pm. Around 500 samples were collected, pathologist Dr Eugene D’Souza told the publication.

“We have allowed the ship to berth, but everyone will be tested before they disembark. All the passengers are double-vaccinated. The ship doctor had tested a crew member who had a fever for a day. The vessel was kept outside the port limits while the authorities were informed,” an MPT official told TOI.

Cordelia cruises were in the limelight last year after the NCB raided a cruise party and found drugs and several high-profile links to the drug supply ring. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was also detained and later granted bail in this case.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: