2008 bomb blast: Gujarat court gives convicts a day to present mitigating circumstances

A special designated court on Wednesday deferred the argument on quantum of punishment for 49 persons convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts to Friday after six convicts jointly moved an application seeking time to bring forth their "personal circumstances, mental health-related aspects and any other mitigating circumstances" before the court for awarding appropriate sentencing.

The application has been filed under section 354 (3) of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC). The section deals with convictions in offences punishable with death or life imprisonment and a judge has to state reasons for awarding the sentence while providing special reasons in case the death sentence is awarded.

The application mentions a judgement (Rajendra Wasnik Vs State of Maharashtra), where the Supreme Court held that "...the probability not possibility or improbability or impossibility, that a convict can be reformed and rehabilitated in society must be seriously and earnestly considered by the courts before awarding the death sentence."

This judgement also states that the prosecution has an obligation to prove that convicts cannot be reformed. "This can be achieved by bringing on record inter alia, material about his conduct in jail, his conduct outside jail if he has been on bail for some time, medical evidence about his mental make-up, contact with his family and so on." The convicts sought three weeks' time to submit the details.

The prosecution opposed the move stating that judgements relied by the defense don't apply to present as apart from charges of murder and conspiracy, the convicts have been found guilty under various sections of Unlawful (prevention) Activities Act also. Meanwhile, lawyers representing 43 other convicts also supported the application and sought time for bringing details.

The designated judge Ambalal R Patel granted one day's time to collect relevant documents and posted the matter for hearing on Friday. He also ordered the jail authorities at Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad, Taloja in Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Gaya and Bhopal jail authorities to e-mail those documents, if they have, to Sabarmati jail authorities. The court also allowed the defense lawyers to meet the convicts in jail and get those details.

On Tuesday, the court had convicted 49 people for a coordinated terror strike in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, in which 56 people were killed over 200 were injured in as many as 20 simultaneous explosions. The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch had investigated the case and arrested 78 persons from various places across the country. The police filed over 500 charge sheets and cited 1,100 witnesses.

